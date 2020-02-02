‘Ranjit Asked for Security Before Death’: Hindu Mahasabha Leader
The death of Hindu Mahasabha leader, Ranjit Bachchan Srivastava, has raised several questions, with many claims emerging from the far-right Hindutva outfit, his wife and the Uttar Pradesh police.
WHAT IS THE HINDU MAHASABHA SAYING?
Hindu Mahasabha’s Delhi in-charge Swami Chakrapani said, “Ranjit had called me up 15-20 days ago and he said to me, ‘Swamiji, I have been working diligently and organising cultural shows and events in Uttar Pradesh, but I am being threatened. The government is somewhat disinterested in providing security. I got calls and spoke to people, but was denied security despite raising concerns.”
Chakrapani added that when one works for the Hinduwaadi cause, then there is always a threat to life from people.
“You also know about the death of Kamlesh Tiwari. This death is also along the same lines. He has been killed because he worked for the cause of Hindutva,” he said.
Ranjit’s wife, also believes he was killed for similar reasons.
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
“The assailant was on foot and approached Ranjit asking him for his cell phone to make a call. The assailant fired on Ranjeet’s face, killing him on the spot,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hazratganj circle), Abhay Mishra, said.
The police was quick to add that the phone could have been an excuse to get close to Ranjit and the motive could have been different.
The joint commissioner most recently also said that that “it has come to light that there was a dispute with his wife.”
