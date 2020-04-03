Himachal Mountains Seen From Jalandhar, Netizens Laud Clear Skies

On Friday, 3 April, residents of Punjab’s Jalandhar were amazed to see clear skies to an extent that they could see the Dhauladhar mountain range located in Himachal Pradesh behind the clouds.

The mountain range is around 200 km away from Jalandhar and has an elevation between 3,500 metres to about 6,000 metres.

This perhaps could have been witnessed because of the drastic drop seen in the level of air pollution in various cities due to the 21-day-nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus. Because of the lockdown, there are less number of cars on the roads, less number of factories and industries are functional, and companies have utilised the option of work from home.