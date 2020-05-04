West Bengal has the highest mortality rate in the country at 12.8 percent, Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) leader Apoorva Chandra wrote in his final observations to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, before leaving for Delhi on Monday, 5 May.“This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking,” Chandra stated in the letter.Chandra further noted that a discrepancy has been brought to the fore in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and communication with the Union government.Oppn Slams WB Medical Official’s Transfer Over Leaked COVID Order“The bulletin of 30 May showed active COVID cases as 572, discharged after treatment 139 and expired due to COVID 33, making a total of 744. In communication to the Union Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) from the Principal Secretary (Health) on the same day the total number of cases was indicated to be 931 leading to a discrepancy of 187 cases”, the letter read.Further, the letter stated the bulletins of 1 and 2 May did not even mention the total number of cases and deaths in the state.“The state government has claimed very high level of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown or results made available,” the IMCT claimed.However, the IMCT appreciated the efforts made by the Health Department in increasing the testing rate.The team, led by Chandra, returned to the national capital after having completed two weeks of stay in Kolkata.(With inputs from ANI)Relatives Vandalise Hospital in WB After Patient Dies We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)