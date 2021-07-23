J&K: Drone That Was Shot Down Identified as Hexacopter, Explosives Found

The drone shot down earlier on Friday, 23 July, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanchak area has been identified as a Hexacopter, news agency ANI reported.

The Hexacopter, which was spotted around six kilometres inside the Indian border was found to be carrying around 5 kg of explosive material, ANI reported.

This comes after another suspected drone was spotted in the Satwari area on Wednesday.

The National Security Guard's (NSG) anti-drone system had also picked a drone near the Jammu Air Base on 16 June. The deployment of the system came following the drone attack on the Jammu air base last month.