Here’s a List of COVID-19 Hotspots to Be Sealed in Noida, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 8 April, said that all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state will be sealed till 15 April to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida have been identified as hotspots, while in Lucknow, there are eight large and four small hotspots as per the official letter.

Hotspots are defined as areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement. Here is a list of COVID-19 hotspots in Noida and Lucknow: