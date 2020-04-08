Here’s a List of COVID-19 Hotspots to Be Sealed in Noida, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 8 April, said that all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state will be sealed till 15 April to curb the spread of coronavirus.
As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida have been identified as hotspots, while in Lucknow, there are eight large and four small hotspots as per the official letter.
Hotspots are defined as areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement. Here is a list of COVID-19 hotspots in Noida and Lucknow:
Hotspots in Noida
According to an official list shared by Suhas LY, district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.
In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated.
Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added.
Hotspots in Lucknow
In Lucknow, officials said that 12 hotspots including eight big and four small will be sealed off.
In an official communication posted on Twitter by the district magistrate of Lucknow, the 12 hotspots include:
1) Areas around Masjid Alijan under the Cantt police station
2) Areas around Mohammadi Masjid under the Wazirganj police station
3) Areas around Phoolbagh Masjid under the Kaiserbagh police station
4) Areas around Nazarbagh Masjid under the Kaiserbagh police station
5) Areas around Mohammadia Masjid under the Sadatganj police station
6) Areas around Peer Baksh Masjid under the Talkatora police station
7) Areas around Khajoor Wali Masjid in Triveni Nagar under the Hasanganj police station
8) Areas around Rajauli Masjid under the Gudamba police station
Other four small hotspots in Lucknow include:
1) Vijay Khand and some areas in Gomti Nagar
2) A clinic in Indira Nagar and some areas around 'Munshi ka puliya'
3) Some areas in Khurramnagar
4) Areas around IIM Power House and certain locations under the Madiyaon police station
