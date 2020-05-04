As the relaxations under the third phase of the lockdown came into effect across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 4 May, said that "minimum relaxations should be given in a place like Delhi”.Speaking to the media, he said, "It won't be appropriate for me to comment on this because it will be taken as a political statement. However, personally, I believe that Delhi is among the few states in the country where more serious measures are needed to get the coronavirus situation under control. Under lockdown 3.0, I believe personally that minimum relaxations should be given to liberalise in a place like Delhi. [sic]""But such a decision falls on the state government. The Health and Home Ministry have given detailed guidelines. But the state governments have to take the decision on how they follow guidelines depending on the situation in their states," he went on to add.Vardhan's remarks come a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the new guidelines and restrictions to be followed by people in the national capital, said that "Delhi is ready to re-open" as the lockdown is hampering the economy,Expressing his concern over the categorisation of Delhi under Red Zone, Kejriwal said that Delhi is prepared to ease the lockdown in areas other than the containment zones.“Delhi is ready to re-open now. We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as its hampering the economy. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 crores this year. How will government function?” he said.The capital city is third among the list of states with the highest number of coronavirus cases, with a total of 4,549 cases, including 64 deaths and 1,362 patients who have been cured or discharged.COVID-19 Lockdown Extended by 2 Weeks – What All is Allowed? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)