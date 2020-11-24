HC Asks Malpani to Take Down Defamatory Posts Against WhiteHat Jr

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 24 November, passed an ad interim order against investor Aniruddha Malpani restraining him from posting or sharing any derogatory content against BYJU’s owned- WhiteHat Jr. The court further directed select tweets by Malpani against the online coding company be taken down.

During the proceedings, the company argued that Malpani’s statements were defamatory, “and every republication is a fresh case for defamation” reported Live Law.