Khalistani Miscreants Among Farmers: Haryana CM Says Without Proof
CM Khattar said he will disclose more details when he has “concrete reports.”
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is being criticised for his handling of the farmers protest by use of police force, said on Saturday, 28 November, he has reports of Khalistani miscreants present among protesting farmers.
He told ANI, “We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'.”
Khattar, however, did not give any more details. He was referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 as a fallout of the Khalistani movement. Several right-wing supporters have been claiming that the farmer protests are being fuelled by Khalistani elements.
Punjab CM Fanned Farmer Protests: Khattar
Continuing his spar with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Khattar also said, as quoted by NDTV,
“Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab chief minister is responsible and fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab chief minister’s Office are leading the protest.”
As protesting farmers and trade union members from Punjab and other states continued to make their way towards Delhi to voice dissent against the Centre’s farm laws, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana found themselves in the middle of a major row on Twitter.
It began with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accusing Captain Amarinder Singh of “inciting innocent farmers” over the protests and saying that he’ll “leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP”.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.