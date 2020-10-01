Hathras DM Denies Allegations of Intimidating Kin of Rape Victim

Speaking about the media being kept out from the scene, he said the reason was that the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy.

“The SIT was there all day today. There is no 'special' reason why the media isn't being allowed,” Laxkar said, according to ANI.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras by four upper caste men from her village on 14 September, ANI reported.

She was found by her mother in the field, bleeding, with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue. She passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to her injuries and her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh police in the wee hours of Wednesday.