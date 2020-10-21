Hathras Case: Doctors Who Questioned the FSL Report Told to Quit

Dr Azeem Malik, temporary Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Aligarh, has been told his services are no longer required at the hospital.

Dr Malik alleged that his services have been terminated because they unofficially gave statements to the media regarding the Hathras rape-murder case, reported The Hindu.

However, the AMU officials told The Hindu that it was a “routine affair” and had nothing to do with the Hathras case.