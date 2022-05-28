24 More People Taken Into Custody Over 'Hate' Slogans at PFI Rally in Kerala
A case has been registered against the organisers of the rally for "promoting rivalry and hatred among communities."
The Alappuzha South Police in Kerala on May 27, Friday, took 24 more people into custody in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged hate slogans raised by a minor during a march organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in coastal Alappuzha.
People from various parts of the state have been taken into custody. The police had earlier arrested Anas, a resident of Erattupetta, and Navas, a district office bearer of the PFI.
The video of a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person and raising 'hateful' slogans during a rally called 'Save the Republic' held on May 21 had gone viral on social media.
The persons taken into custody on Friday were those who reportedly repeated the slogan after the boy.
High Court Orders 'Strong Action'
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on May 27 ordered the state government to take strong action against those responsible for a 10-year-old child raising provocative slogans at the rally.
Hearing a plea on the issue, the court asked the petitioner if he was referring to the same rally where the boy was seen raising the slogans and when the answer came in affirmative, an angry court asked 'what's happening?' and ordered that strong action be taken against the organisers of the rally.
The boy's father has also been identified as a known PFI activist who had participated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests as well. The boy was brought to Alappuzha to take part in the rally by his father and was spotted sitting atop the shoulders of a man called Anzar, and leading the sloganeering. A case has been registered against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.
The PFI, meanwhile, said that the slogans were against "Hindutva fascists" and not against Hindus or Christians.
