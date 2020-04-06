Haryana Man Awaiting Corona Report Tries to Flee Hospital, Dies

"He was admitted to the isolation ward. He tried to escape in the early hours of Monday, but fell to his death," Inspector Sanjeev Gaur of Karnal Police said.

Asked if none of the hospital staff noticed him trying to escape, the police official said, "In the isolation ward, he was kept in a separate room and no one noticed what he was doing at that time."

Asked if the man's coronavirus test report has arrived, Gaur said preliminary report was negative though the final one is awaited.

Haryana, so far, has recorded more than 80 positive coronavirus cases.