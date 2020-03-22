Haryana: Lockdown in 7 Districts, Including Gurugram Till 31 Mar

Any person found violating the containment measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), it said.

However, restrictions will not be applicable to essential and emergency services, including electricity, water, sewerage and municipal services, banks and ATMs.

"E-commerce (delivery) of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, take away/home delivery restaurants/eateries, have also been exempted from the restrictions in the seven districts," the order said.

Besides, private establishments that support or are linked to the efforts for containment of COVID-19 will remain open.

According to the order, congregation of more than five persons will be prohibited at public places.

Transport plan will be prepared by the deputy commissioner concerned for the services of essential commodities/services.

The resident welfare associations have been directed to take necessary measures for social distancing and maintaining essential services and intimate police if they find any violation.