COVID Surge: Haryana Imposes Night Curfew From 9 pm to 5 am

The government of Haryana on Monday, 12 April, announced night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am with immediate effect, owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the government order, movement of all non-essential individuals and vehicles will be prohibited in the state during the night curfew.

People tasked with law and order duties, emergency and municipal services, employed as executive magistrates, police personnel, military/CAPF personnel or employed with media, health, electricity or fire department will be allowed to go out during the night, on production of their identification cards, to discharge their duties.

Pregnant women and people with medical conditions will also be allowed to go to hospitals or medical centres, and passengers travelling from the airport or the railway station of ISBT will be exempted from the curfew.