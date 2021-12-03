Haryana Govt Shuts Schools in 4 Districts, Bans Construction Amid Air Pollution
The state also imposed a complete ban on the operation of all diesel generator sets in the 14 NCR districts.
Amid dipping air quality levels, the Haryana government on Thursday, 2 December, ordered that all schools in Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Jhajjar will remain shut until further directions.
The government also banned construction activities in the 14 National Capital Region (NCR) districts of the state.
"There shall be a complete ban on all construction activities (except the non-polluting activities like plumbing works, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry, and those activities exclusively permitted by Commission of Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) and it shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana till further orders."Haryana Government
The state government also imposed a complete ban on the operation of all diesel generator sets in the 14 NCR districts of Haryana "till weather conditions improve."
"The Power Department shall take all necessary and urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in NCR Districts of Haryana to avoid use of DG sets by any consumer, even in case of emergency."Haryana Government
Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Poor' category in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram on Friday, amid a pollution crisis in the national capital and its surrounding regions.
Meanwhile, the Union government on Friday said in the Supreme Court that it has set up a five-member task force and 17 flying squads to ensure the implementation of steps with regard to air pollution in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
