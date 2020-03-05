Haryana Govt Has No Citizenship Record for CM & Governor: RTI

In a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query the Haryana Chief Minister’s secretariat revealed that the state government doesn't have documents on the citizenship of the Chief Minister, the Governor and cabinet ministers, reports NDTV.

Panipat-based activist PP Kapoor’s had filed an RTI on 20 January, seeking details about the citizenship proof of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers, and Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, according to the channel.