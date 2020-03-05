Haryana Govt Has No Citizenship Record for CM & Governor: RTI
In a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query the Haryana Chief Minister’s secretariat revealed that the state government doesn't have documents on the citizenship of the Chief Minister, the Governor and cabinet ministers, reports NDTV.
Panipat-based activist PP Kapoor’s had filed an RTI on 20 January, seeking details about the citizenship proof of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers, and Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, according to the channel.
“We would like to inform that the Chief Minister’s secretariat branch doesn’t have any such record available with it. The information sought by you might be available with the Election Commission. Hence, you may get in touch with the Election Commission for the relevant information,” the reply stated, as reported by The Hindu.
On 15 September 2019, CM Khattar had announced that Haryana would soon prepare a citizens’ list along the lines of the National Register of Citizens or NRC in Assam in order to keep a check on illegal immigration.
“We will implement NRC in Haryana,” Khattar told reporters in Panchkula, PTI reported.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Hindu and PTI)