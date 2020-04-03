Haryana Govt Bans Sale of Chewing Gum Till 30 June Due to COVID-19

To prevent the transmission of coronavirus through spitting, the Haryana government has prohibited the sale of chewing gum in the state till 30 June and asked authorities to effectively implement the ban on gutkha and pan masala.

“COVID-19 transmits through droplets. There may be a possibility of transmitting COVID-19 by spitting of chewing gum/bubble gum towards another person,” the state government's Food and Drug Administration department said in the order.