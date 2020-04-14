Harvesting, Sowing Activities Likely to Be Exempted From Lockdown

Agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industry are likely to get relaxation during the extended period of lockdown, while curbs in 370 districts out of around 720 will continue with total halt on inter-district movement of people, officials said on Tuesday, 14 April.

Highway 'dhabas' (eateries), truck repairing shops and construction works with local labourers are also expected to be allowed to function in the districts where there has been no case of COVID-19.