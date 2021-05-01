Harpreet Brar’s Jibe at Akshay Kumar Goes Viral on Social Media
Harpreet has been the centre of attraction after he single-handedly blew away Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Having hogged the limelight on-field with his scintillating exploits in his season debut for Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar is grabbing eyeballs off-field as well. A tweet of his taking a dig at celebrity Akshay Kumar is making the rounds on social media.
The young left-arm shared a screenshot on Twitter of an Instagram user’s comment which drew a parallel between him and Akshay Kumar, "You look like Singh is Bliing's Akshay Kumar.", the fan opined. Miffed by the comparison, Harpreet tweeted "We don't wear turban for money’’ alongside the hashtag ‘’#isupportfarmers." expressing his solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest.
Harpreet has been the centre of attraction ever since he single-handedly blew away Royal Challengers Bangalore. In what was an exhibition of left-arm spin bowling, he sent back skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villers to rock RCB’s boat and leave the chase only of academic interest. As a result of the hype, his taunt at the high-profile superstar from a week ago picked up steam all of a sudden. It garnered over 23 thousand likes and was retweeted an astonishing 6.4 thousand times.
