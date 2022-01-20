Haridwar Court Rejects Yati Narsinghanand's Bail Plea

A local court in Uttarakhand rejected the bail plea of controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand, who was arrested for hate speech during a three day 'dharam sansad' held earlier in December 2021.

Narsinghanand was arrested on 15 January and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. He was booked under Sections 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace), and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the Indian Penal Code.