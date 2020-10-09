Hang Vivekananda Portrait At Home & BJP Will Stay for 30 Yrs: Deb
Deb urged the members to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household of the state.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday, 9 October said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the northeastern state would remain in power for the next thirty years if 80 percent houses hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his message.
Deb was addressing members of the Mahila Morcha, the women wing of BJP.
He urged that members to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household of the state and ensure that they put it up on their doors.
“I have seen, even in my village, communist leaders have pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong in their drawing rooms. Their pictures were hung at the doors where we hang pictures of our gods. Could we not hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda? Our party will keep our ideologies and values if 80 percent of Tripura houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda, then this government will remain for another 30-35 years," Deb said at state BJP headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.
“Swami Vivekananda said one should talk less, keep silence and concentrate on work. Our energy gets wasted if we talk too much. So, we should not waste our energy,” said Deb.
He also urged the Mahila Morcha activists to highlight “Indian culture, sanskriti” among the people.
In August this year, Tripura CM distributed books on Swami Vivekananda to COVID-19 patients to keep them “mentally strong and motivated”.
