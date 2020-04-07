9 of 18 Coronavirus Patients in Chandigarh Are Young Adults
According to a report in The Tribune, nine out of the total 18 coronavirus-positive patients in Chandigarh belonged to the age group of 21-30 years which means the deadly virus has been prevalent mostly in young adults in the city.
Meanwhile, patients who are above 30 years were infected after they came in contact with their family members.
In fact, the 48-year-old mother of the first patient and their 30-year-old cook also got infected from the daughter.
Apart from them, a 22-year-old youth, who had returned from Dubai on 11 March, also tested positive along with his two friends who were in their early twenties. His 40-year-old mother also tested positive.
Meanwhile, the union territory of Chandigarh has reported 18 positive cases till now and no deaths. This includes 9 patients in the age group of 21-30, 5 patients in the age group of 31-40 while 3 patients are above 40, according to The Tribune report.
(With inputs from The Tribune)
