Case Over Threat Letter Received By Judge Who Ordered Filming of Gyanvapi Mosque
The case has been registered based on the complaint made by an orderly of the judge.
Police has registered a case over a handwritten threat letter received by Varanasi Civil Judge, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh.
The case has been registered based on the complaint made by an orderly of the Judge, reported NDTV.
Judge Diwakar had on Tuesday informed the state about the threat letter. In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.
Police Enhances Security for Judge and His Family
According to the police, the letterhead of the letter, posted on 4 June had a Delhi address.
The matter is being investigated by a joint team of Varanasi police and crime branch, police said, adding that security has been enhanced for the Judge and his family.
The purported letter, a copy of which has gone viral on social media was addressed to the judge.
It read, "You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge."
Judge Diwakar had on 26 April ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex, whose report was presented in the court on 19 May.
The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the survey of the mosque complex last month.
The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.
On 20 May, considering the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the matter, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar to District Judge AK Vishvesh.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI.)
