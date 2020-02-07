Court Awards Death Sentence to PSO Who Killed Judge’s Wife, Son
A Haryana court on Friday, 7 February, awarded death sentence to a personal security officer (PSO) for murdering Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Sharma's son and wife in 2018.
The court held 32-year-old Mahipal Singh guilty on Thursday.
Additional Sessions Judge Sudheer Parmar awarded the death sentence. Parmar awarded the death sentence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), rigorous imprisonment of five years with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 201 (destruction of evidence) and three years with a fine of Rs 5,000 under the Arms Act.
The police had listed 81 witnesses, however, the statements of around 64 witnesses were recorded in connection with the case which went on for over two years and five months.
The PSO of Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Sharma had, on 13 October 2018, opened fire and killed the judge's wife Ritu and son Dhruv at Arcadia Market in Sector 49 of Gurugram with his service revolver.
(With inputs from ANI)
