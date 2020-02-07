Court Awards Death Sentence to PSO Who Killed Judge’s Wife, Son

The police had listed 81 witnesses, however, the statements of around 64 witnesses were recorded in connection with the case which went on for over two years and five months.

The PSO of Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Sharma had, on 13 October 2018, opened fire and killed the judge's wife Ritu and son Dhruv at Arcadia Market in Sector 49 of Gurugram with his service revolver.

(With inputs from ANI)