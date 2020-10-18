Gujjar Leader Warns Raj Govt of Agitation if It Denies Reservation

In a warning to Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsala, on Sunday, 18 October, sought acceptance for their demands including reservation in jobs and education as a “most backward class”, reported ANI.

Bainsala reportedly warned at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur that if the Rajasthan government does not make provisions for it, they will have face a large scale agitation from 1 November onwards.

According to ANI, Gujjar told the media on Sunday: