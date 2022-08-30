Gujarat Riots: SC Disposes of 10 Pleas Seeking Intervention as ‘Infructuous’
Mukul Rohatgi, representing SIT, stated that only one case, related to the Naroda Gaon area, was still pending.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 30 August, disposed off 10 petitions, including a plea by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which sought the apex court's intervention in cases pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
A three judge bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit noted that the cases had become infructuous, and added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe and prosecute nine of these cases, of which eight are now post-trial, LiveLaw reported.
The disposed batch of please also included a NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace writ petition that had moved the court seeking transfer of an investigation from the Gujarat government to the CBI.
Appearing for the SIT, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that only one case, related to Naroda Gaon area, was still pending.
"It is however directed that the trial with respect to Naroda Gaon be taken into conclusion in accordance with law and to that extent the Special Investigating Team appointed by this court be certainly entitled to take appropriate steps in accordance with law," the court ordered, LiveLaw reported.
Further, the apex court also informed that social activist Teesta Setalvad's petition seeking protection was also pending.
To this, the bench responded, "As regards with protection that was prayed for by Ms Setalvad, the liberty to her to make an appropriate prayer and move application to concerned authority."
Topics: Supreme Court 2002 Gujarat Riots
