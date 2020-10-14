Gujarat Police Deny Mob Attack on Tanishq Showroom in Gandhidham

The publication also quoted an anonymous employee of the store, whose statement contradicted the police’s claims and alleged that around 120 people gathered outside the showroom and six or seven people barged into the store and abused the staff. The ‘mob’ reportedly said that they were Hindus and wouldn’t tolerate such advertisements.

The employee who requested anonymity further told The Indian Express, “We told them that we, too, are Hindus. But they didn’t listen to us. Some of them pasted a poster on the door of our showroom, clicked selfies by posing in front of that poster and then they dispersed.”