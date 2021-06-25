Gujarat Orders All Businesses to Vaccinate Staff Latest by 10 July
The failure to comply with the state’s regulation can lead to a shut down of the establishment, the order indicated.
The Gujarat government on 24 June, Thursday, announced that it was compulsory for 'managers, owners and staff of businesses/professional establishments' to be vaccinated against COVID-19 latest by 30 June in the 18 cities and towns where night curfew is in place, and by 10 July in the rest of the state.
The failure to comply with the state's regulation can lead to a shut down of the establishment, the statement issued by the information department of the state indicated.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a core committee meeting, which decided on extending the night curfew in 18 of the 36 cities and towns of the state.
The new curfew will remain in place from 10pm - 6am.
The night curfew will remain instituted in the following cities and states: Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Bhuj, Morbi, Vadodara, Mehsana, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Junagadh, Patan, Bhavnagar, Navsari and Valsad.
“The new notification regarding extension of night curfew in 18 cities, including eight municipal corporations, and lifting of night curfew from 18 other cities will come into effect from June 27,” Chief Secretary Anil Mukim told The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
