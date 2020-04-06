Couple in Gujarat Arrested for Harassing Doctor Over Coronavirus
A couple was arrested on Monday, 6 April, in Surat in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman doctor with taunts over the coronavirus outbreak, police said.
The couple, identified as Chetan and Bhavna Mehta, would ask the doctor, who works in a civil hospital, if she was infected with the virus and hurl abuses at her, said an official quoting the application given by the victim.
The couple and the doctor live on the same floor, police said.
"Since the victim was not ready to file an FIR, Adajan police took her application and arrested Chetan and Bhavna Mehta under section 151 of CrPC. They will be produced in front of an executive magistrate who will grant them bail after obtaining an assurance of good behaviour," said Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police PL Chaudhari.
The doctor made two videos on the harassment and shared it on social media on Sunday, and in one, Chetan Mehta, can be seen hurling abuses at the doctor and banging her door in anger.
In another video, the doctor said she was tormented with coronavirus taunts.
"I was targetted just because I am a doctor at the civil hospital where coronavirus patients are treated," she said in her video.
Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said strict action will be taken if healthcare workers are harassed for serving coronavirus patients.
