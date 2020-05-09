Hundreds of agitated migrant workers demanding that they be allowed to go back to their home states, clashed with the police in the Mora village of Gujarat's Surat district. Over 50 workers were detained as they pelted stones on police vehicles, while holding a demonstration to pressurise the administration to make arrangements for their return.Surat BJP Worker Cheats Migrants With Rail Tickets, Assaults ThemThe workers were demanding that they be sent back to their hometowns in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, among others. They mostly work at industrial units in the Hazira town of Surat and live in the village, officials told PTI.They also said that security in the area had been tightened and the entire area had been cordoned off."At around 8 am today, around 500-1,000 people gathered here demanding they be sent back to their respective states. Reasonable force was used, around 55-60 were arrested, and around 50-60 have also been detained", said DN Patel, Joint Commissioner of Police, Surat.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)Agitated Migrants Pelt Stones at Police in Surat, Get Tear-Gassed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.