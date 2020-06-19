In a shocking case, 6 members of the same family, including 4 children, were reportedly found hanging dead in an empty apartment in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad early on Friday, 19 June.According to PTI, bodies of two brothers, Amrish and Gaurang Patel, and their 4 children were found hanging in the family-owned flat in Vatva GIDC locality, said Inspector DR Gohil .The brothers reportedly lived in different localities of the city, cops said."On 17 June, they left their homes with the children, after informing their wives that they were going for an outing," the official said. Cops believe that the brothers had likely fed the children food laced with sedatives before hanging themselves.Bodies of all six family members, including two boys and two girls, were reportedly found in different rooms of the house.When the brothers didn’t return on Thursday night, the wives of the two brothers approached the police on Friday morning after finding the flat in Vatva GIDC locked from the inside.According to a report in The Times of India, Inspector Gohil said that a case of murder would be registered against the two brothers. “A case of murder will be registered against the duo and an abetted summary will be filed as the accused have also died,” he said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.