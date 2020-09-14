GST Collection Dips by 44% in Many States: MoS Anurag Thakur

Thakur was also asked a question on FDI from China. In response to this question, Thakur, according to Hindu Business Line, said the figure was at $163.78 million in 2019-20, as opposed to $229 million in 2018-19 and $461.4 million in 2015-16.

Further, Thakur said that the government amended FDI rules “to curb opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.” He said that without naming China, however.