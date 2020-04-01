52-Year-Old GRP Constable in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19

A 52-year-old Government Railway Police constable has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first instance of a police personnel being infected with the virus in Maharashtra. The constable was taken to a doctor after he complained of breathlessness on 30 March. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

The GRP has drawn up a list of 32 people the constable came in contact with over the last few weeks and these individuals will be tested and quarantined, reported The Indian Express.