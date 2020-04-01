52-Year-Old GRP Constable in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19
A 52-year-old Government Railway Police constable has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first instance of a police personnel being infected with the virus in Maharashtra. The constable was taken to a doctor after he complained of breathlessness on 30 March. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.
The GRP has drawn up a list of 32 people the constable came in contact with over the last few weeks and these individuals will be tested and quarantined, reported The Indian Express.
“His wife and two children, who stay in Kalyan West, Beturkarpada area, are also admitted and will be soon tested for COVID-19.”GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar told Mumbai Mirror
The 52-year-old had reportedly worked with 32 constables at Mumbai’s CSMT station in March. While he had worked with 16 people between 15-22 March, he worked with 16 other constables between 24-27 March as GRP staff are being deployed in rotation since the lockdown began.
The CSMT GRP outpost will also be reportedly sanitised. “Since train services had been shut, the constable had limited interaction with anyone else. We are trying to find out how he came to the outpost from his residence and who all he came in contact with during the commute,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.