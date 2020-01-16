Report: In Telangana’s Bhainsa, Uneasy Calm Prevails After Clash

An uneasy calm prevails around Bhainsa town in Telangana as the streets remain largely empty, barring the presence of police and other security personnel. Locals have grouped at the corners of streets or by 'chabutras' and speak in hushed tones.

It has been less than 72 hours, since clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue, which escalated rapidly and led to arguments between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson.

On the ground, locals from both communities have seen their vehicles burnt, homes vandalised, and in some cases, valuables looted. So what exactly happened?