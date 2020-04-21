‘Govt Will Start COVID-19 Testing for Mediapersons’: Kejriwal

There are 1,603 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, while 47 people have died of COVID-19 so far, Kejriwal said, adding that 83 per cent of the deaths were related co-morbid conditions.

He said that the Delhi government will procure 60 new ambulances and an order has been issued for the same.

Out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 were found infected with COVID-19 on Monday, 20 April he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081 on Monday, 20 April with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.