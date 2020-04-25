The government, on Friday, 24 April night, allowed for the opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. The shops, however, will be allowed to function at a 50 percent strength and only after taking necessary precautions.The order, signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, also made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till 3 May.Amending its 15 April order, the Union Home Ministry said, "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.Shops Shut, No Demand: Akshaya Tritiya to Lose Sheen Amid COVIDIt will be mandatory for shops to function on 50 percent strength, and the workers have to wear masks and ensure social distancing.This move is likely to bring relief to people who have been under lockdown since 24 March to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.The Home Ministry order comes on the eve of the month of Ramzan.The ministry also said shops located in registered markets, outside municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks, but with 50 percent strength.However, single and muti-brands shall continue to remain closed in these areas as well.The order read: "All shops registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory" will be allowed to function.However, there will be no exemptions in hotspots and containment areas.NBFCs, Rural Construction: Centre’s Fresh Exemptions Post 20 April (The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram) (This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)