Flight Operations May be Allowed in Staggered Manner Post Lockdown
The government may consider allowing flight operations in a staggered manner after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April, officials said on Sunday.
Except Air India, all other airlines have been taking bookings for commercial passenger services from 15 April.
Reacting to reports on likely resumption of flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called them "mere speculation".
He referred to a tweet by him on 2 April stating that a decision on resumption of flights after the end of the lockdown period remains to be taken.
India suspended domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations from midnight on 24 March for 21 days in sync with the nationwide lockdown.
However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, offshore helicopter operations and flights permitted on special ground by the aviation regulator DGCA were allowed to operate during the period.
On 2 April, he had tweeted: "The current lockdown on both domestic and international passenger flights is till April 15. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis."
Asked at a press conference on April 2 about resumption of international flights, Puri had said: "Air India had first cancelled the flights to China, then the other carriers stopped flying. "
When asked about resumption of passenger flight services, Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola's statement at the briefing indicated that the government direction is very clear that the lockdown is up to 14 April.
"In case the lockdown gets extended, then the same process (of cancellation) has to be followed, and if the lockdown is not extended, then the bookings will be honoured," said the secretary.
Like many other countries, civil aviation sector has been hit hard in India too following restrictions of flight operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As revenues have fallen significantly due to the coronavirus crisis, IndiGo has announced a pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees.
Another airline, Vistara, too has announced a compulsory leave without pay of up to three days for its senior employees.
GoAir has cut salaries of its employees, laid off its expat pilots and introduced leave without pay for employees on a rotational basis.
