Govt Extends Renewal Date of Motor & Health Insurances to 15 May

These notifications have been necessitated as the lockdown period was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till 3 May to check the spread of COVID-19. The extension was done at the end of the 21-day lockdown on 14 April.

As per the first phase of lockdown, the renewal period was extended until 21 April. It is expected that a similar extension will be effected for life insurance renewal policy also through a separate notification.

In case of health insurance, if a policyholder fails to pay the premium by the renewal date he/she gets a certain grace period to pay it. The policy can be renewed by paying the renewal premium during this grace period.

However, during the grace period, the policyholder is not covered and cannot file any claim for any medical or health event/accident/treatment taken during the grace period.

Driving a vehicle without valid third party insurance is a crime and can attract fine under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

In case of damage to a third party (somebody else’s car or property) or death of a third party (person) during the lapse period, the person would be liable to pay entire compensation on his/her own.