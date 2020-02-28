Govt Cancels Notice That Deferred Delimination in 4 NE States

It said now the President, satisfied that the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise have ceased to exist, ‘is pleased to rescind the notification dated the 8 February, 2008.’

The order pointed out that a Delimitation Commission was set up under the Delimitation Act, 2002 to readjust the division of each state and union territory into territorial constituencies for the purpose of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on the basis of census figures of 2001.