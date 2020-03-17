Govt Approves Flights for Indians Stranded at Kuala Lumpur Airport
The government has approved AirAsia flights for Delhi and Vizag to help Indians stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport due to the coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, 17 March.
The government, which on Monday banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31, also closed its doors to those from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.
"Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag," Jaishankar tweeted.
"These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline," he said.
AirAsia spokesperson, in a statement, said, "AirAsia informs that it is working closely with the Indian High Commission to arrange flights to New Delhi and Visakhapatnam from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. This will enable passengers in transit to reach India."
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)