Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests COVID-19 Positive
He has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai and is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, 2 August. The 80-year-old has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai and is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition.
“The Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessments at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation,” the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.
He had been under quarantine at the Raj Bhawan for seven days since 29 July after 84 persons in Raj Bhavan, including fire and security personnel, tested positive for the virus.
The Governor's office had said that none of the 84 staff of Raj Bhawan who had tested positive had come in contact with the 81-year-old Governor.
"As a precautionary measure to last week’s COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive.
Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment," read the release that had been issued on Wednesday.
Banwarilal Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on 30 September 2017.
Tamil Nadu, as of Saturday, has recorded 2,51,738 cases of coronavirus and has 56,738 active cases. A total of 4,034 patients have died due to the virus since March. Chennai alone recorded over one lakh cases.
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted saying that he is fine and is being hospitalised on doctors’ advice. He also asked those who had in contact with him to isolate themselves.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.