Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests COVID-19 Positive

"As a precautionary measure to last week’s COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive.

Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment," read the release that had been issued on Wednesday.

Banwarilal Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on 30 September 2017.

Tamil Nadu, as of Saturday, has recorded 2,51,738 cases of coronavirus and has 56,738 active cases. A total of 4,034 patients have died due to the virus since March. Chennai alone recorded over one lakh cases.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted saying that he is fine and is being hospitalised on doctors’ advice. He also asked those who had in contact with him to isolate themselves.