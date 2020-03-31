No Foreigner With Tourist Visa to Hold Tablighi Activities: Govt

The government has decided not to issue a tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities, officials said on Tuesday, 31 March.

The decision has been taken after it was found that about 2,100 foreigners had come to India since 1 January and purportedly indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country. Many of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been advised that missions may be requested to refrain from granting tourist visa to a foreigner who is likely to use it for Tablighi activities, a home ministry official said.