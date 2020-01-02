Government Sets Up Dedicated Desk to Look After Ayodhya Issue

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

The move bears significance in the wake of 9 November judgment of the Supreme Court which allowed construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The apex court also ordered handing over of a 5-acre plot to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and setting up of a trust for construction of the Ram temple.

Now, this new wing of the Home Ministry, headed by Kumar, will look after all matters related to the Ayodhya issue.