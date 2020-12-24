Govt Approves Investment of Over Rs 59,000 Crore for SC Students
The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme will allow SC students to pursue any course after Class 11.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 23 December, has decided to approve an investment of over Rs 59,000 crore in the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, that will help ensure Scheduled Caste (SC) students get more opportunities to pursue higher education.
The CCEA has approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore, of which 60 percent (Rs 35,534 crore) would be spent by the Centre and the rest by the state government, Business Standard reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Today’s Cabinet decision on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities. Ensuring top quality and affordable education to our youth is an important focus area for our government.”
An official statement by the cabinet committee reads, “This replaces the existing 'committed liability' system and brings greater involvement of the central government in this crucial scheme. The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency.”
Under the scheme, SC students will be allowed to pursue any course after Class 11, with the government bearing the cost for their education.
The statement further reads, “A campaign will be launched to enroll the students, from the poorest households, passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards, would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years.”
(With inputs from Business Standard and NDTV.)
