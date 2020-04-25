A government-appointed committee has recommended that the start of 2020-2021 academic year for higher education should be pushed to September, instead of a mid-July start, said a report in The Indian Express.Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since mid-March, even before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.According to the report, a seven-member committee, set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) was tasked to deliberate on issues related to the academic calendar, after the outbreak of coronavirus.Application Deadlines for UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE to be PostponedThe panel, headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor RC Kuhad, had members like VC Banasthali Vidyapeeth Aditya Shastri and Raj Kumar, head of Panjab University, submitted the report on Friday, 24 April.The panel also made a recommendation on holding year-end or semester-end examinations that could not be held on time. The panel suggested that they should be held in July, mentioned the report.“The guidelines will not be binding on higher education institutions, but they will lay down the outer time limit by which the government expects them to start their new academic year,” a source told the newspaper.(With inputs from The Indian Express)CBSE Promotes Aarogya Setu App, Asks Schools to Sign Up Parents We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)