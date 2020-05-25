A private school in Gorakhpur on Friday, 22 May suspended an English teacher for allegedly making ‘positive references to Pakistan’ during a class, said a report by The Indian Express.The teacher Shadab Khanam, who is her in 30s has been sent a showcause notice by the school authorities. She was apparently trying to explain nouns to a bunch of students in class 4 and allegedly posted pro-Pakistan sentences on a WhatsApp group.Shadab’s husband Mohammad Hasim told The Indian Express that it was an error on her part as she had copied those sentences from the internet. He said, “It was an error. Immediately after realising her mistake, she immediately posted an apology on the WhatsApp group.”He added that the day she sent those messages was her first day of online classes, and that she wasn’t very familiar with the internet. When guardians of two students called about the ‘pro-Pak’, she immediately sent a letter on the group apologising for the same he said.The school manager G P Singh has ordered an enquiry against her, and confirmed that she had been suspended and show cause notice was sent to her, which she had to reply to in seven days. He also informed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Basic Shiksha Adhikari and the Joint Director (Education) in Gorakhpur.(With inputs from The Indian Express)