Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Famous Illustrator Sir John Tenniel

Google Doodle is recalling the famous satirist, Sir John Tenniel, on his 200th birth anniversary today on 28 February, 2020. During his lifetime, Sir Tenniel made thousands of political cartoons.

He is also known as the Principal Political Cartoonist of 'Punch' magazine. His most discussed work comprises illustrations for Louis' Carol's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in 1865 and 'Through the Looking-Glass' in 1872. Because of these illustrations, he gained worldwide recognition.