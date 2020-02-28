Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Famous Illustrator Sir John Tenniel
Google Doodle is recalling the famous satirist, Sir John Tenniel, on his 200th birth anniversary today on 28 February, 2020. During his lifetime, Sir Tenniel made thousands of political cartoons.
He is also known as the Principal Political Cartoonist of 'Punch' magazine. His most discussed work comprises illustrations for Louis' Carol's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in 1865 and 'Through the Looking-Glass' in 1872. Because of these illustrations, he gained worldwide recognition.
As a student, John Tenniel did his studies from the Royal Academy of Arts in London. He made a 16-foot cartoon, An Allegory of Justice, in a wall decorating competition at the New Palace of Westminster. For this, he gained 200 pounds and a commission to paint a fresco in the Upper Waiting Hall in the House of Lords.
Sir John Tennille was born on 28 February 1820 in London. His father's name was John Baptist Tenniel and mother's name was Eliza Maria Tenniel. When Sir John Tenniel was 20, in an accident he lost his right eye.
However, despite the injury, he did not stop making satire and cartoons. As a result of his brilliant work and his artistic achievements, he was knighted (A part of British honours system) in the year 1893. Sir John died on 25 February in 1914, which is three days before his 94th birthday.
