Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who took his own life at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 14 June.PM Modi tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV & in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many & he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family & fans. Om Shanti."Shocked by His Passing Away: PM Modi Mourns Sushant Singh's Demise