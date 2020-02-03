‘Goli Maro...’ Slogans Raised at Pro-CAA Rally in Hyderabad
A group of people raised "traitors should be shot" slogans during a rally organised in Hyderabad as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by a local organisation.
The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speakers allegedly raised a similar slogan at the end of the pro-CAA meeting organised by Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samiti (ABSS) on the evening of Sunday, 2 February.
A video clip aired by some local web-based channels purportedly showed a group of participants, while marching towards the event's venue, shouting slogans including "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors)."
Among other slogans that were raised were "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and “We want CAA”.
At the end of the meeting, one of the speakers was also allegedly heard raising the slogan "traitors should be shot" following which the police took up the matter, a senior police official said.
"We are seeking legal opinion with regard to the slogan raised at the culmination of the event. The entire event was videographed. We have collected the footage and are taking legal opinion with regard to the slogans uttered, as to whether it attracts violation or not," the official told PTI.
BJP Telangana chief K Laxman and some of the party leaders also addressed the gathering.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)