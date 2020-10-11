Gods Don’t Want Huge Celebrations: Health Minister on Festivities

With several festivals lined up in coming months, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan cautioned the nation against large gatherings and ostentatious celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported Times Now.

In his fifth episode of Sunday Samvaad, his weekly interactive session with the people, the minister said: “Extraordinary circumstances must draw extraordinary responses. No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way, that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray.”

He also warned people against the possibility of increased transmission of coronavirus during winters, as virus affecting the respiratory system often spread more in cold-weather conditions.